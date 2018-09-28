“Aravot” says that representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) are wrong to think that only Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his party want early parliamentary elections. The paper says such a vote would be a “rational solution allowing the state to properly function. “It’s not about how this parliament was elected and whether or not it is legitimate,” it says. “It’s just that the current executive branch is regarded by ordinary citizens, businesspeople, Armenian and foreign investors and, more importantly, the outside world as an interim government. That inevitably creates a wait-and-see kind of situation that dilutes responsibility.” The paper says the Republicans should also realize that as long as they have the largest parliamentary faction Pashinian’s political team will blame them for its failings.

“Hayots Ashkhar” takes a diametrically opposite view on the issue, saying that the changed political situation is not sufficient grounds for calling snap general elections. “Pre-term elections become inevitable in countries where various branches of government obstruct each other, something which is not the case in Armenia,” writes the paper. “The government enjoys complete freedom in its activities, and if it is not doing a good job it has only itself to blame.” It claims that Pashinian stepped up his push for the fresh elections after realizing in August that the public mood in the country is changing.

“Zhamanak” comments on the latest meeting of the HHK’s governing board that was chaired by former President Serzh Sarkisian on Thursday. The paper notes that meeting was not followed by a customary news briefing by the party spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov. It speculates that the HHK leadership has nothing to tell the public and is still in turmoil. “On the face of it, the HHK remains united and continues to take a single position,” it says. “But in reality the situation within this party is highly complicated and decentralized.”

