Former Ruling Party Discusses Snap Elections

Former President Serzh Sarkisian and senior members of his Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) discussed late on Thursday fresh parliamentary elections sought by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

Sarkisian chaired a meeting of the HHK’s governing board for the first time in weeks. A board member, Galust Sahakian, confirmed that the possible holding of the elections was on its agenda. But he said no final decision was made at the meeting.

“There were some discussions [on the issue] but there is no decision that I can now communicate,” Sahakian told reporters.

Citing his bloc’s landslide victory in the September 23 mayoral election in Yerevan, Pashinian said on Monday that snap legislative polls must held in Armenia “very soon.” He said that the current Armenian parliament “does not have a [popular] mandate to operate.”

Visiting the United States, the premier added that on his return to Yerevan he will meet with representatives of major political forces to discuss time frames for the early elections. Sahakian indicated that the HHK is ready for such talks.

The Armenian government’s policy program approved by lawmakers in June says that such a vote must be held by June 2019.

Several senior HHK figures have spoken out against the dissolution of the current National Assembly in which their party has the largest faction. But the former ruling party has still not formulated an official position the issue.

Weekly meetings of the HHK leadership have usually been followed by news briefings held by the party spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov. The latter declined to talk to journalists on Thursday.

Under the Armenian constitution, the parliament can be dissolved only if the prime minister resigns and lawmakers twice fail to choose his or her replacement.