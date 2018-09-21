“Zhoghovurd” says that 27th years ago to the day Armenians voted for secession from the Soviet Union in a referendum what was followed by the declaration of Armenia’s independence. The paper notes that that popular euphoria subsequently gave way to disillusionment as the newly independent nation faced grave economic and security challenges. “We managed to emerge victorious from all that thanks to the resilience, national unity and stubborn struggle of our people.” The paper sees similarities between the popular moods now and in September 1991, saying that after a long break Armenians again feel that they are the masters of their country.

“If 27 years on we still need to explain to us and our children what independence is all about and why we need it, then we have done nothing except talking during these 27 years,” “Zhamanak.” The paper admits that the independence period has also seen “enormous achievements.” “Despite this, one thing is obvious: independence is still not ours seeing as every September 21 we try to make ourselves believe that we are independent,” it says.

“Aravot” believes that the Armenian state must be based on “liberal values” such as tolerance, love and mutual respect. “These principles must be complement by a meticulous compliance with laws and widespread intolerance towards those who flout them,” editorializes the paper.

“Hraparak” says that Sunday’s municipal elections in Yerevan are a unique opportunity to end the culture of electoral fraud in Armenia. “We have all the grounds to expect that there will be fair and honest elections this time around and those who receive most votes will win,” editorializes the paper. It also says that Yerevan citizens should think carefully before deciding whom to vote for.

(Tigran Avetisian)