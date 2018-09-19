“Zhoghovurd” says that recriminations traded by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his de facto coalition partners in the ongoing mayoral race in Yerevan are calling into question his plans to force snap parliamentary elections by next June. The paper goes as far as to claim that Pashinian’s power-sharing deal with them is “on the brink of collapse.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” likewise notes that at least two parties allied to Pashinian are now threatening to walk away from political deals reached with him in May. The Pashinian-linked paper says that the premier and his political team themselves can now scrap those deals and push for the dissolution of the Armenian parliament already this year. “Pashinian’s team might not even wait for amendments to the Electoral Code and go for fresh elections under the existing code,” it says, adding that they would be certain to win the elections in any case.

“Our society is so isolated from the outside world that we … are surprised with the most elementary realities,” editorializes “Hraparak.” For instance, the paper says, many in Armenia do not know that sensitive phone conversations between senior officials can also be wiretapped and publicized in many other countries. “The famous WikiLeaks scandal is enough to understand that even [documents kept in] the Pentagon and State Department archives can be leaked and can change geopolitical realities as a result,” it says.

“Zhamanak” comments on the latest increase in ceasefire violations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. “Azerbaijan will never dare to start a large-scale war without being certain that there are favorable conditions for doing that as a result of Armenian foreign policy failures or Armenia’s international isolation,” writes the paper. “In this regard we find it extremely important to overcome the existing crisis in Russian-Armenian relations which primarily benefits Azerbaijan … On the other hand, Armenia’s foreign policy should get out of the trap of solely Russian trajectory and become truly diversified and proactive.”

(Tigran Avetisian)