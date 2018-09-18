“Zhamanak” seeks to rationalize mounting political tensions in Armenia resulting from the ongoing mayoral race in Yerevan. “Political struggle is quite brutal in practically all countries,” writes the paper. “And paradoxically, that brutal and tough character often reflects the fact that a particular election is really competitive. That is to say that nothing is predetermined in advance.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” dismisses critics’ allegations that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is increasingly showing authoritarian tendencies and needs to be held in check by strong opposition. The pro-Pashinian paper acknowledges that these claims are now also backed by individuals and groups who “honestly” want the current government to be accountable. “The executive branch, namely Pashinian’s team, has no influence on the judicial system,” it says. “In fact, the judicial system is engaged in an overt sabotage against the prime minister’s team and pursues concrete goals: to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption and abuses.” The paper argues that the Armenian parliament is also not controlled by Pashinian.

“Hraparak” expresses concern over Monday’s police raid against an Armenian media outlet that circulated leaked phone calls between the heads of the National Security Service (NSS) and the Special Investigative Service (SIS). The paper argues that other news organizations also publicized the scandalous recordings last week. It suggests that the Yerevan.today publication was raided because of its alleged ties to former President Robert Kocharian. The authorities, it says, may have tried to bully the publication or keep up public support for their declared anti-corruption efforts.

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” a Russian political commentator, Stanislav Tarasov, sees a renewed risk of a major escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “Armenia’s recently elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has made differing and at times contradictory statements and moves on the conflict’s resolution,” says Tarasov. “At the start of his tenure Pashinian said that Nagorno-Karabakh is a party to the conflict and must be involved in the negotiation process. But further processes followed the previous logic.” He suggests that Pashinian is still undecided about his national security strategy.

(Tigran Avetisian)