“Zhamanak” comments on the silence of ousted prime minister and former president Serzh Sarkisian regarding the latest political developments in Armenia. “So far Serzh Sarkisian has not in any way commented on the prosecution and arrest of former president Robert Kocharian and, in general, about his return to active politics,” writes the paper, referring to Kocharian’s recent interview to the Mediamax news agency in which he says that he did not think about Sarkisian’s “silence”. “But the very question and his answer to it reveal that Kocharian in reality thinks about it,” the paper suggests.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” poses a question about “why Robert Kocharian’s intensive self-promotion fails to bring him any essential popularity rating, but only aggravates the negative attitude that exists towards him.” “The answer is very clear – in his interviews he speaks about things about which everyone knows the whole truth, and this truth is contrary to what Kocharian cites as facts,” the paper says.

Commenting on the latest prosecutions against senior former officials in Armenia “Hraparak” suggests that it is only natural that “pressure against them causes resistance.” “When you bring a criminal case against people who have money, surroundings, a certain track record and some intellect it is unlikely that like chickens they will allow you to cut their throats without putting up some struggle… So, don’t be surprised if these people resort to self-defense, start giving interviews, discrediting the new authorities, even seeking help from outside,” the paper writes.

(Tigran Avetisian)