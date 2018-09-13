Moscow Confirms Plans For Putin’s Visit To Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Armenia, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.

The Russian Izvestia newspaper quoted Dmitry Peskov on Thursday as saying that the exact date of the trip still has to be decided.

“The dates will be agreed,” the Kremlin official said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian was in Moscow on September 8 for talks with Putin. He later told media that he had invited the Russian leader to pay an official visit to Armenia in the near future.

In an interview with the Russian daily Kommersant Pashinian said that the Russian president’s visit to Armenia is expected by the end of the year or early next year.

Putin is expected to pay a visit to Azerbaijan in late September. He met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in the southern Russian city of Sochi a week before hosting Pashinian.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a protracted dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh. Along with the United States and France Russia co-chairs the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Minsk Group, an international format promoting a peaceful resolution of the conflict.