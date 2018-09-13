Pashinian Off To Paris To Meet Macron Ahead of Francophonie Summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has left for Paris on a two-day visit taking place at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron one month before a Francophonie summit to be hosted by Yerevan.

The Macron-Pashinian talks are planned for Friday. Before that the head of the Armenian government is scheduled to meet with representatives of the French-Armenian community.

The first meeting between Macron and the newly elected Armenian prime minister took place in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO summit in July.

In October the French president is due to visit Yerevan for the 2018 Francophonie Summit to be held in the Armenian capital.

On September 12, Prime Minister Pashinian and Secretary-General of the International Organization of the Francophonie in Yerevan attended a forum that brought together some 200 representatives of civic organizations from Francophonie member countries.

Speaking in French, Pashinian assured the forum delegates that his government “and the whole of Armenia have mobilized their efforts to host the participants of the summit in the best traditions of hospitality.”

“I hope this summit will promote the development of Francophonie all over the world, and Armenia will become one of the centers of diplomatic activity of Francophonie,” the Armenian prime minister stressed.