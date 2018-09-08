The editor of “Aravot” expects that two issues are going to feature prominently during the Moscow talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian – the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the relations between the two countries after the revolution in Armenia: “Russia should understand that it is pointless to talk about serious discussions [on Nagorno-Karabakh] until Pashinian gets a majority in parliament. As for the second issue, I think that the Armenian prime minister will speak from the positions of [Russian] non-interference in our internal affairs. This is, of course, a correct position. Furthermore, this is the only position that a leader enjoying the support of a majority of Armenians can have. But there are diplomatic subtleties that may have a great importance. For example, Armenia could have recalled Yuri Khachaturov from the post of secretary-general of the [Russian-dominated] Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and suggested another candidate before prosecuting the general. It seems to be a little thing, but not paying attention to such little things may prove damaging to the cause.”

“Zoghovurd” presents opinions from an article from the EADaily (Eurasian News) website headlined “Three Friendly Pieces of Advice To Pashinian Ahead of His Visit to Russia.” The article suggests that Putin has chosen to bet on former Armenian President Robert Kocharian [to return to power] and refuses to see Pashinian as Armenia’s leader in the long run. “Tensions in [Yerevan’s] relations with Moscow are strictly counter-indicative,” the article says, noting that in Moscow “no one wants to tolerate the mistakes of the new Armenian government for a long time.” In this sense the publication advises that Pashinian be “careful in taking any step that immediately has to do with Russian interests, as well as Russian interests within the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union.”

(Tatev Danielian)