“Zhoghovurd” dismisses Monday’s statement by parliament speaker Ara Babloyan that accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of stifling dissent and jeopardizing the constitutional order in Armenia. The paper says that Babloyan and other representatives of the country’s former leadership have no moral right to voice such complaints because they were part of a regime that had for years restricted civil liberties. It claims that Babloyan did not protest when Serzh Sarkisian “humiliated” the National Assembly.

“The public’s expectations from the government mainly relate to economic development and that is natural,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Some people constantly criticize the government for having no clear economic program. In fact, the government’s program is very clear and obvious to everyone at this stage. In the past 100 days the government has been busy mainly eliminating obstacles to economic growth. Namely, fighting corruption, favoritism and oligopolies. The achievements of the 100 days are obvious. This will be followed by the next phase when the business will start making large-scale investments in our economy. That should lead to the kind of economic development which will boost living standards.”

“Hraparak” takes a more critical look at the first results of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s tenure. “It is not encouraging that 100 days after taking office the government regards the [former ruling] HHK as a target and considers the fight against ‘counterrevolutionaries’ to be its mission,” explains the paper. When the entire public becomes the government’s target we may take note of [government] steps towards progress and see light in the tunnel.”

In an interview with “Aravot,” Igor Nazaruk, Belarus’s ambassador to Armenia, defends his country’s arms supplies to Azerbaijan. Nazaruk says that Azerbaijani-Belarusian defense contracts do not violate any international conventions.

(Tigran Avetisian)