“In Robert Kocharian’s Armenia a judge would not have dared to act against the Special Investigative Service and release a former president from custody,” writes “Aravot.” “Today that is possible and that is a positive phenomenon regardless of all legal nuances. So far no lawyer has clearly explained how Kocharian had overthrown the constitutional order and why he cannot be covered by the constitutional clause on former presidents’ immunity from prosecution. But that is a professional matter. We may get answers to these questions later on. The key thing is the principle … Just because in the old, Kocharian-era Armenia freedom of speech was restricted in the most brutal fashion does not mean that Kocharian’s freedom of expression must now be restricted in any way.”

“Every person sees the ideas of democracy, freedom, equality, brotherhood and ‘love and solidarity’ in their own way,” writes “Hraparak.” “For some people, these ideas are associated with Serzh Sarkisian’s resignation, for others Nikol Pashinian’s becoming prime minister or being able to support themselves or seeing Robert Kocharian in prison.” The paper says that democracy must first and foremost mean free speech so that everyone can say whatever they think without fearing any retribution. It also stresses the importance of protecting minority rights.

“Zhoghovurd” looks at increasingly visible differences between Pashinian and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun). “Their relationship worsened further following the events related to former President Robert Kocharian,” writes the paper. It points to Dashnaktsutyun leader Hrant Markarian’s remarks made in an interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian service on Wednesday. “Dashnaktsutyun is making it clear that it does not agree with Pashinian government’s approaches while remaining part of that government, taking advantage of government perks, and pretending to do its partner a great favor,” comments the paper. It claims that Dashnaktsutyun is thereby trying to “increase its price in political horse-trading” expected in the months ahead.

(Tigran Avetisian)