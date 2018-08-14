Trip To Iran ‘Not On Pashinian’s Agenda’

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has not yet scheduled his first visit to neighboring Iran, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, announced Pashinian’s “forthcoming” trip to Tehran after meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Seyed Kazem Sajjad, last week. He gave no possible dates.

“As far as we know, such a visit is not on the prime minister’s agenda at the moment,” Anna Naghdalian, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

“Various-level visits to Iran are planned for this year, but no clear dates have been fixed yet,” she said.

Naghdalian stressed in that context that Armenia is committed to a “special relationship” with Iran which must not be adversely affected by “geopolitical developments.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani telephoned Pashinian on May 14 one week after the latter was elected prime minister. Rouhani reportedly complained about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and re-impose U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran.

The new Armenian government has made clear that it will press ahead with joint economic projects with the Islamic Republic despite the sanctions. Pashinian called for “new impetus” to Armenian-Iranian ties when he met with Sajjad on June 8.