“Zhoghovurd” sees a connection between Russian criticism of the new Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s decision to hold a rally in Yerevan on August 17. “With that rally Pashinian will aim to show Russia and everyone else that unlike the former authorities he enjoys the public’s full support and that his actions aimed at solving the March 1 [case] and eradicating corruption are ordered by the public,” says the paper.

“Past” claims that the critical statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday has whipped up anti-Russian sentiment in Armenia. “It is undoubtedly unpleasant to see the superpower allied to us try to intervene in developments in Armenia,” comments the paper. “But that has always been the case. Russia is our ally. Whether that is good or bad is a different issue. But Armenia has had no alternative at least until now. Of course this doesn’t mean that we must come to terms with any statement coming from the north. We are an equally important ally for Russia that has equal rights.”

Speaking to Lragir.am, Ara Papian, a political commentator and a former diplomat, says that the 41 parliament deputies who have called for Robert Kocharian’s release from prison are anxious to protect themselves, rather than the former Armenian president. “Three months have passed [since Pashinian was elected prime minister] and they feel that there is some discontent with various steps taken by Pashinian with regard to personnel selection and foreign policy,” he says. “Some expectations have not been lived up to in this short period, and so the parliament is little by little going on a counteroffensive. It was expected and it will intensify. Robert Kocharian is simply a pretext.”

(Tigran Avetisian)