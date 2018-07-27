Yerevan Hospital Chief Fired After Corruption Claims

The Armenian Ministry of Health sacked on Friday the executive director of a Yerevan hospital, who is related to former President Serzh Sarkisian, after alleging fraudulent practices there.

Health Minister Arsen Torosian said last week that an audit of the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center found that its management embezzled government funds allocated for free examinations and treatment of civil servants.

Torosian’s ministry put the alleged damage caused to the state since 2016 at around 545 million drams ($1.1 million). In a statement, it said it has asked prosecutors to look into the allegations and decide whether they warrant a criminal investigation.

Torosian announced on his Facebook page later in the day that Ara Minasian, the hospital director, has been fired due to “the enormous scale of the violations.” A new hospital chief will be chosen on a competitive basis, the minister wrote.

A statement released on behalf of the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center staff earlier this month voiced support for Minasian. It accused the Ministry of Health of waging a “political campaign” against Minasian.

A prominent doctor, Minasian is the father of Serzh Sarkisian’s son-in-law Mikael Minasian. The latter enjoyed considerable political and economic influence in Armenia until nationwide mass protests brought down Sarkisian in late April. He continues to serve as Armenia’s ambassador to the Vatican.

The new Armenian government has promised a tough fight against corruption. Among those targeted by its ongoing criminal investigations are individuals linked to Sarkisian, including his brother Levon, two nephews and former chief bodyguard.