“Zhoghovurd” says that investigators’ decision to press grave charges against former President Robert Kocharian came as a “shock” because no former Armenian head of state has been prosecuted before. The paper says that Kocharian responded to the development with the kind of accusations which he faced from his political opponents throughout his decade-long rule. It also notes that the Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia parties, which cut power-sharing deals with Serzh Sarkisian following the March 2008 unrest, are now part of Nikol Pashinian’s government.

“Kocharian is convinced or at least wants to give the impression that he is prosecuted not for the events of March 1 [2018] but for political reasons,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” The paper linked to Pashinian shrugs off Kocharian’s claim that the new authorities want to bar him from participating in forthcoming general elections because he would do well in them. It says that Armenians associate Kocharian’s rule with political killings, arrests of opposition figures, closure of media outlets and corruption, rather than economic betterment.

“Zhamanak” says that even after the recent “velvet revolution” few in Armenia believed that Kocharian could face prosecution. “The development took even Kocharian by surprise,” comments the paper. It says his prosecution signifies that “the situation has really changed in Armenia.”

“The accusation brought against Robert Kocharian raised many questions yesterday,” writes “Hraparak.” The paper says that the Special Investigation Service’s statement on that looked like a court verdict. “On the basis of what facts did they bring such an accusation?” it says. It points out that the SIS had said earlier that it will question Kocharian as a witness, not a criminal suspect.

