“Zhoghovurd” notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian spoke on Monday by phone one week after a Russian military exercise in an Armenian village which was strongly criticized by Pashinian. The latter also said last week that Moscow is in a position to prevent another war in Karabakh. “It is evident that Putin and Pashinian also touched upon these topics,” speculates the paper. It says that Moscow is not accustomed to dealing with a legitimate and defiant Armenian government.

“Zhamanak” hails a stern warning that was issued by Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan to Azerbaijan. The paper says he was right to say that Baku will no longer have a “monopoly” on starting hostilities in Karabakh. This will only contribute to peace and stability in the region, it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” blasts the Armenian mining industry, saying that it has been the number one of source of “plunder” in the country. The paper says that Armenia has lost billions of dollars as a result of that, not to mention damage inflicted on its environment. “For many years, former government officials thought not about maximizing state revenue and minimizing environmental damage but about what they should to pocket as much money as possible for their personal budgets,” it says.

“Hraparak” says that the absence of government orders issued to courts alone will not guarantee judicial independence in Armenia. “Judges are scared and dependent on anything but the law,” says the paper. “They can face disciplinary proceedings at any moment on the basis of any slipup. The get low salaries: 500,000 drams (over $1,000) is not enough for complete independence.”

