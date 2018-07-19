For “Zhamanak,” U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills’s Wednesday remark that it is still too early to expect a major increase in U.S. investments in Armenia means that Washington has trouble making sense of the new Armenian government’s economic policies. “Many experts also speak about the ambiguity of those policies,” writes the paper. “Having said that, it is objectively very hard to expedite a quick transition from a highly corrupt system to a qualitatively different economic model until the key mechanisms of that system are neutralized.”

Ryszard Czarnecki, a senior member of the European Parliament, tells “168 Zham” that European Union Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski came up with good counterarguments against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s criticism of the EU. He says that EU cannot give Yerevan more additional aid “without knowing this government’s ambitions.” Czarnecki welcomes the announcement that Pashinian’s government will soon propose concrete projects which it believes require EU funding.

Commenting on Pashinian’s criticism of the EU, “Aravot” says that his diehard supporters in Armenia must realize that he is no longer a parliament deputy or a journalist who can always speak his mind. “He is the country’s number one leader who implements its foreign policy vis-à-vis his foreign partners,” editorializes the paper. “The priorities of that policy have to be clearly formulated. And no matter how popular he is at home, the prime minister cannot answer all questions only through his intuition.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that unlike other state institutions Armenia’s courts have been largely unaffected by the recent “velvet revolution.” “The only thing that has changed there is that the judicial system no longer receives instructions from the presidential palace and has to act independently,” writes the paper. “That is certainly a necessary but not sufficient condition for having a normal judicial system.”

(Tigran Avetisian)