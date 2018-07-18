“Zhamanak” says one good thing about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s criticism of the European Union is that he stressed the need for the EU to “speak frankly” about its relations with Armenia. The paper is confident that Pashinian’s comments will not damage those relations. “The health of the EU-Armenia relationship requires us to start from bitter truths,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” also comments on the controversy and, in particular, EU Ambassador Piotr Switalski’s statements to the effect that the new authorities in Yerevan must come up with “very concrete ideas” before demanding greater financial assistance from the EU. “In Switalski’s words, the EU message is that there is no change in [Armenian] policy towards the EU and that raises the legitimate question of why the EU would change its policy towards Armenia,” writes the paper linked to Pashinian. “The ambassador’s approach seems to contain certain calls for a change of Armenian foreign policy vectors which may be justified from the European standpoint but is unacceptable to Armenia for now.” It argues that Armenia’s foreign policy orientation is closely connected with its security needs which cannot be met by the EU.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that working groups formed by Pashinian and the Armenian parliament have still not reached consensus on major amendments to the Electoral Code which are due to be enacted before the holding of fresh parliamentary elections. For the paper, the key issue is how the next Armenian parliament will be elected. “All other debates [between the two working groups] are by and large meaningless because experience has showed that a good Electoral Code is not a precondition for holding good elections in Armenia,” it says.

(Tigran Avetisian)