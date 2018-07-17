“Zhamanak” comments on European Union Ambassador Piotr Switalski’s response to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s criticism of the EU. “Ambassador Switalski says that they expect changes, new ideas from Armenia’s new government,” writes the paper. “The ambassador’s remarks are certainly appropriate. Armenia needs to make more substantive proposals to Brussels about what kind of assistance it expects, in what form and on what scale. It is not yet clear whether Nikol Pashinian presented such things during his visit to Brussels.” Pashinian should clarify that, it says.

A Georgian analyst, Gela Vasadze, tells “168 Zham” that Yerevan would be wrong to think that the EU will give it more aid “just because regime change occurred here.” “We already went through that,” he says. “After that Georgia had to spend a lot of time proving its European course … The EU needs neither Georgia nor Armenia. We need the EU. We must prove that we are worthy of their standards.”

“Our young rulers need to realize that they are no longer activists and none of their steps and statements goes unnoticed,” writes “Hraparak.” The paper cites controversy caused by Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s spokesman Karpis Pashoyan, who questioned motives of Armenian soldiers killed in the 2016 war in Karabakh. It also says: “While opposition politician Nikol Pashinian was free to lambaste the Europeans and the Russians and tell bitter truths about their hypocritical policies, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s slight discontent with the EU’s perceived failure to properly finance reforms in Armenia could cause an international scandal and prompt a tough reaction from the EU.”

“Zhoghovurd” comments on the launch of a criminal investigation into an Armenian parliament deputy and a village mayor suspected of handing out vote bribes in last year’s general elections. The paper claims that tens of thousands of other people in Armenia can also be prosecuted on such charges given the scale of chronic vote buying in the country.

(Tigran Avetisian)