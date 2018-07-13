“Zhamanak” reacts to former President Serzh Sarkisian’s “unexpected” meeting on Thursday with a senior official from Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation. The paper notes that Sarkisian made his “first political appearance” since his April 23 resignation following criminal charges brought against his close relatives and members of his entourage. It speculates that Sarkisian is now concerned about his own security and is “reminding the international community” of that.

“That a revolution happened in Armenia is undoubtedly a positive phenomenon,” editorializes “Aravot.” “The previous government had grown too stagnant, too arrogant and too confident that it will never lose power. It had lost touch with reality and stopped feeling public sentiment.” Having said that, the paper goes on, it is still too early to be ecstatic about the revolution and glorify its leaders. It seems to allude to the Culture Ministry’s decision to organize a special exhibition dedicated to the revolution.

“Hraparak” says that new and young government officials handpicked by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian are “going through a period of tough tests.” “They have still not psychologically adapted themselves to new realities,” writes the paper. “They still do not feel like being in government. The totally understandable euphoria that filled the revolutionary fighters has still not faded away … The new authorities are now first and foremost busy dispelling misconceptions and wrong reports about them. They are offended and annoyed like children and don’t get off Facebook where they have long spent many nights. But the time has come to get serious and mature.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that the Armenian road police have become more lenient towards violations of traffic rules in line with an order issued by Pashinian in May. The paper claims that this has rendered traffic in Yerevan far more chaotic. “Official statistics on car accidents is simply concerning,” it says. “They have nearly doubled.”

(Tigran Avetisian)