Operator Promises To Fully Restore Water Supply In Yerevan

Armenia’s water operator has pledged to restore full supply in the nation’s capital Yerevan where residents in recent days have complained about water shortages amid a midsummer heat wave.

Households in many districts of the city experienced difficulties as Veolia Djur, a French company providing maintenance of water supply and sewerage nationwide, reported major breakdowns in the system and had to disconnect whole neighborhoods from water supply for hours.

Meanwhile, air temperatures in Yerevan and the rest of Armenia in recent days stayed at around 40 degrees Celsius, making it more difficult for residents to cope with water shortages.

Gor Grigorian, an operations director at Veolia Djur, said on Friday that water supply in the whole of Yerevan will be restored already on July 7, incidentally the eve of Vardavar, a religious festival in Armenia during which people traditionally pour water on each other in the streets.

Grigorian did not deny that the company experienced problems with supplying water during the past week due to a major breakdown in the system that the water utility manager described as unprecedented for Yerevan.

“Sometimes breakdowns require much time to repair. Here it coincided with hot weather, a breakdown of pumps and a breakdown of the water main. We have never had such a coincidence,” Grigorian said.

Veolia Djur’s operations director said that 90 percent of the problems have now been solved and all problems will have completely been solved by tomorrow after which full water supply of Yerevan will be ensured.

The French company worked in Yerevan alone for a decade before becoming a nationwide water operator in 2016.