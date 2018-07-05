Armenia Marks Constitution Day

Power in Armenia today truly belongs to the people, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said, referring to this major provision of the country’s Constitution, as the South Caucasus nation marked the 23rd anniversary of the adoption of its Basic Law on July 5.

Armenia’s post-Soviet Constitution was adopted in a disputed referendum in 1995. Since then it was amended twice. Under the most recent changes adopted in a disputed 2015 referendum the country has become a parliamentary republic.

“I want to congratulate you on the occasion of Constitution Day, and I think that we have a great achievement 23 years after the adoption of the Constitution. Article 2 of the Constitution states that power belongs to the people of the Republic of Armenia, and today power in the Republic of Armenia truly belongs to the people, and I congratulate you all on this occasion,” Pashinian told people in the town of Goris as he toured the southernmost Armenian province of Syunik on Thursday.

Pashinian, who led peaceful anti-government protests in April-May that brought him to power, went on to assure the public in a region that was ruled for years by a controversial governor allegedly involved in violent crimes that “the time of local feudal lords in Armenia is over.”

“The citizen of the Republic of Armenia is free and proud. The citizen of the Republic of Armenia is responsible for his or her country, and we will fully bear that responsibility together. This is our main message,” Pashinian said.

“The prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and other officials are serving the people, and this is the main change that has taken place. Never let this important change, this victory of yours go under any circumstances, because this is the formula for solving all problems. You must have a government that serves you, and you do have the government that serves you. Never let a government that will serve clans, corruption and plunder be established in Armenia.”

As part of his working visit to Syunik Prime Minister Pashinian made stops at several communities to have meetings with local leaders and members of the public. He answered numerous questions of local residents concerning their social, economic and other issues.