“Zhamanak” says that Azerbaijan is threatening to launch military operations around Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of next month’s meeting of the Russian and U.S. presidents. The paper cites reports that the Azerbaijani army will hold large-scale exercises next week. It also held a military parade in Baku earlier this week, demonstrating newly acquired missiles. “Is [Ilham] Aliyev trying to make [Vladimir] Putin and [Donald] Trump listen to him and attract attention? Is he blackmailing not only Armenia but also Russia and the U.S.?” speculates the paper.

“Aravot” comments on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s hopes to convince many Armenians working abroad to return to their homeland. The paper is skeptical on this score, pointing to a lack of jobs in Armenia. “On top of that, their children speak but can’t read Armenian, while their grandchildren neither speak nor read,” it says, adding that the euphoria about the recent democratic revolution in the country is not enough to generate a mass repatriation promised by Pashinian. The new government should find jobs for many unemployed people in Armenia before trying to organize such repatriation, it says.

“Hraparak” says that law-enforcement authorities must rule out any political motives or violations of the due process of law in prosecuting former officials on corruption charges. The paper says that “the law and impartiality are the most important principles which cannot be violated.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Ruben Hayrapetian, the controversial chairman of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), will again be seeking reelection at an FFA conference that will take place on Sunday. The paper recalls Hayrapetian’s 2015 pledge to resign if the Armenian national team fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has failed to honor that pledge, it says.

(Tigran Avetisian)