“Armenia at last has a government which is waging a fight against corruption,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “This is beyond any doubt. It’s just that this struggle has not yet reached the ‘big sharks,’ which is natural because Armenia’s law-enforcement system is not prepared for a large-scale and systematic fight against corruption. Such a task has not been set for this system for many years.” The paper says the government should therefore act quickly to take preventive measures against corruption.

“Zhoghovurd” says Armenia is still not doing enough to address problems that have long prompted criticism from the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) in particular. The paper says members of the Armenian delegation at the PACE were busy instead attacking Azerbaijan and its backers at this week’s session of the Strasbourg-based assembly.

“Aravot” says that the risk of another war with Azerbaijan will not disappear anytime soon. “The extent of that risk does not depend on whether Armenia is governed by an authoritarian or democratic regime or how legitimate it is,” says the paper. In theory, it says, if the recent “velvet revolution” leads to more democracy and stronger rule of law in Armenia “our country will also get stronger in the military sense and the danger will decrease.” “But it must be noted that … in this regard the situation is pretty much the same as it was two months ago,” it adds.

(Tigran Avetisian)