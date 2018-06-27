“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that corrupt practices exposed and prosecuted by Armenian law-enforcement authorities so far are only the tip of the iceberg. “One should expect that much more scandalous revelations will happen later on,” predicts the paper. “Hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars were plundered through fairly complex schemes. The bulk of them were taken out of Armenia and converted into expensive real estate in Europe, the United States and elsewhere or ended up in offshore accounts.”

“We all rejoice when instances of embezzlement, waste and corruption are detected and individuals responsible for that are brought to account,” writes “Aravot.” “But it’s about time state bodies switched to a constructive regime and carried out reforms anticipated by the society.”

“Past” says it gets the impression that the main purpose of the new government’s anti-corruption drive is to give media outlets material for “scandalous headlines.” “After all, it is clear that [retired General] Manvel Grigorian was involved in many crimes,” the paper says. “Let us hope that factual evidence of [illicit] activities of [Serzh Sarkisian’s brother] Aleksandr Sarkisian as well as everyone else who has plundered the country and its people will also be produced.” The public needs to see not only such “shows,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” sees growing signs that Yerevan’s Mayor Taron Markarian will resign soon. The paper notes that Markarian failed to attend and chair Tuesday’s session of the city council ostensibly for health reasons. “In fact, Taron Markarian’s letter of resignation has already been written,” it claims. “The latter has not gone to work for the last few days.” The paper says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government wants to ensure that Markarian quits before fresh parliamentary elections.

