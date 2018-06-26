“Zhamanak” wonders why former President Serzh Sarkisian’s brother Aleksandr was freed on Monday several hours after being detained on suspicion of illegal arms possession. The paper suggests that law-enforcement bodies may content themselves with prosecuting only Sarkisian’s former chief bodyguard, Vachagan Ghazarian, for now. “It must be concluded that serious processes are underway in the country which on one hand provide answers to questions that have long preoccupied the public but on the other hand raise new ones,” it says. “One of those questions is as follows. The law-enforcement system is doing its job but what about the judiciary?”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that the cost of various procurements made by the Armenian Defense Ministry is going down amid the ongoing crackdown on corruption in the country. The paper says this is particularly true for food supplies to the army. “This is noteworthy because the supplies are carried out as part of contracts signed before,” it says. “In other words, a number of suppliers have started delivering the same products to the Defense Ministry at lower prices.” Those prices have fallen by around 8 percent, it says.

Stanislav Tarasov, a Russian political analyst, tells “168 Zham” that foreign powers must act fast to prevent a possible escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The dangerous thing is that I see no efforts by any foreign player to get the parties to the negotiating table,” he says. “Waiting [and seeing what happens] could prove more dangerous.”

“Zhoghovurd” says Armenian politicians and pundits broadly agree that any improvement of Turkish-Armenian relations will remain unlikely after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected in a weekend presidential ballot. The paper argues that Ankara continues to make normalization of its relations with Yerevan contingent on a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

(Tigran Avetisian)