“Zhamanak” wonders if the new Armenian government’s anti-corruption drive will target “the former number one figures” of the state. The paper suggests in this regard that the arrested General Manvel Grigorian could have hardly embezzled supplies to the armed forces without Serzh Sarkisian’s knowledge.

“Hraparak” also says that Grigorian’s arrest and embarrassing revelations made by the National Security Service (NSS) raise many questions about the scale of corruption in the country and the armed forces in particular. The paper says law-enforcement authorities must look into the possible involvement of other senior military officials in such illegal activities.

“Zhoghovurd” likewise tries to understand “how all this happened” and who Manvel Grigorian’s “accomplices” are. “It is evident that Grigorian did not act alone,” writes the paper. “And as the head of the National Security Service, Artur Vanetsian, said the other day, further sensational revelations await us. We are talking not just about members of the Yerkrapah Union and the general’s friends but also members of his family. In this sense exposures have already begun and it is Manvel Grigorian’s wife, Colonel Nazik Amirian, who has primarily found herself at the center of law-enforcers’ attention.”

“Aravot” reports that the Armenian police “disarmed” on Tuesday Hovannes Hovsepian, the former head of the State Revenue Committee and Serzh Sarkisian’s Oversight Service, and his bodyguards. “Police officers stopped his motorcade and found a whole arsenal in their cars,” says the paper. “The current and former officials and oligarchs have such a habit of moving around the city in a motorcade of several cars. This is their preferred method of asserting themselves.” It hopes to see similar operations against dozens of other notorious individuals “so that they realize that their time is gone and that they are not feudal authorities anymore.”

