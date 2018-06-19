“Zhamanak” is convinced that the arrested General Manvel Grigorian could not have embezzled food and other supplies to the Armenian army without a “political agreement or sponsorship.” The paper says the alleged theft occurred after public scrutiny over defense spending increased significantly following the April 2016 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. It says that the person who allowed that to happen is even guiltier than Grigorian. “The situation should be assessed by this logic, and in that case perhaps totally different details will emerge,” it says.

“The Yerkrapah Union [headed by Grigorian] must cease to be the only pillar of the state and the army,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “It must stop having a suppressing influence on political developments, which has been the case until now.” The paper says Armenia’s new government must ensure this.

“Hraparak” says that it has for years written about a “dictatorial order” established by Grigorian in and around Echmiadzin and argued that there must be no place in the Armenian parliament for the likes of Grigorian. “But the [former] authorities were deaf and blind,” says the paper.

“Aravot” says that illegal arms possession is equally “condemnable” in the case of Grigorian or any other individuals and groups resorting to violence. Those include members of the armed opposition group that seized a police base in Yerevan in July 2016. “If this realization takes hold then we will really live in a new Armenia,” the paper says in an editorial.

(Tigran Avetisian)