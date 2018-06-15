“Zhoghovurd” reports that two well-known Russian pranksters have posed as Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in another phone call to a senior European official. “The pranksters phoned British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on May 24,” says the paper. “The next phone call was made on June 13. The pranksters spoke with the OSCE’s secretary general, Thomas Greminger. Armenia’s authorities have not publicly reacted to that yet. But we should bear in mind that such incidents could lead to various kinds of provocations especially given that they contain elements of espionage.”

“Zhamanak” reports that hundreds of people rallied in Echmiadzin on Thursday to demand the resignation of its Mayor Karen Grigorian, whose father Manvel is a retired army general leading the Yerkrapah Union of Karabakh war veterans. “The rally creates sad feelings because it was a criminal party organized by Artur Asatrian, a crime figure known as ‘Don Pippo,’” comments the paper. It says that Asatrian is a holder of “dubious” Russian and/or Spanish passports and wonders why he was allowed by authorities to organize demonstrations in the country in the first place.

“The government that came to power in the velvet revolution has failed its first test,” claims “Hayots Ashkhar.” The paper refers to disagreements within Pashinian’s cabinet on a controversial pension reform launched by the previous government. It says the disagreements showed “the government’s inability to jointly move the country forward.” “It could not have been otherwise if we take into account the basis on which the executive branch was formed,” it says, arguing that the three political forces making up Pashinian’s government have not signed any formal and specific agreements on their shared goals.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports on fears that a prolonged stoppage of the Metsamor nuclear plant could push up the cost of electricity generated in the country. The paper warns that the plant may not operate longer than was planned because equipment needed for extending the life of its sole reactor has still not been completely delivered to Armenia. “The reasons for that are weird,” it says.

