“Hayots Ashkhar” describes the resignation of Labor and Social Affairs Minister Mane Tandilian as a rare example of “principled behavior” by a senior Armenian official. “It can be concluded that the revolutionary government headed by Nikol Pashinian has suffered the first serious loss,” writes the paper. It notes that Pashinian opposed a controversial reform of the national pension system when he was in opposition but is now determined to complete it over Tandilian’s objections. It also says that renewed protests against the pension reform are unlikely to be large-scale at least in the short term.

“Hraparak” denounces Pashinian’s angry reaction to another minister, Artsvik Minasian, who also objected to the reform during a cabinet meeting in Yerevan held earlier this week. The paper suggests that Pashinian may have heeded such concerns had the meeting been held behind the closed doors.

“Nikol Pashinian’s approval rating is still very high and resignations or tough criticisms voiced by his coalition partners cannot harm the stability of his power for the moment,” writes “Zhamanak.” “But tomorrow, when a drop in the prime minister’s popularity becomes inevitable, ministers representing Dashnaktsutyun and [Gagik Tsarukian’s] BHK may … resort to sabotage. Especially given that as elections approach Pashinian will increasingly become a political rival whose failure will be a priority for Dashnaktsutyun and the BHK.” Tandilian’s resignation only underscored the need to hold those elections as soon as possible, it says.

Speaking to “Aravot,” Aram Sarkisian, one of the leaders of the Yelk alliance, expresses hope that the new government will also help to ensure that the 1999 deadly attack on Armenia’s parliament is fully solved by law-enforcement authorities. But he says this should happen after the fresh elections are held and followed by the formation of a new and more stable government.

(Anush Mkrtchian)