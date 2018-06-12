“Zhamanak” reacts to Karabakh President Bako Sahakian’s decision to step down in 2020, saying the move heralds the start of a presidential race in Karabakh. The paper also sees a “completion of sorts of the velvet revolution in Armenia.”

“The atmosphere in Armenia has changed since the victory of the velvet revolution, and citizens are now going public about problems which have been accumulated over the years and which they have avoided talking about in the past,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” The paper says Armenians are now demanding the resignations of “those officials with whom they have been unhappy.” Those include mayors, prosecutors and even kindergarten directors. The paper is far more critical of calls for the resignation of the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos Garegin II. It says only clergymen have a legitimate right to demand his ouster.

“Hraparak” says that if the new Armenian government faced as much media scrutiny as the former one had there would be no lack of daily news reports about controversial statements and actions of new ministers and other officials, the government’s “contradictory decisions” and steps running counter to Nikol Pashinian’s past positions. “But we are letting them work, even though they are not letting us work,” it says. “Two facts are enough to understand just how different the new government’s statements are from its actions. Nikol Pashinian has stated that media criticism is necessary and useful. But the fact is that the prime minister’s teammates have a totally different view on the matter.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” looks at the “unexpected” resignation of Aghvan Hovsepian, the controversial head of Armenia’s Investigative Committee. “Hovsepian would have loved to continue his tenure,” claims the paper. “The judicial and law-enforcement systems are now beyond the new government’s control. And in many cases, these systems are trying to create problems for the new government. Aghvan Hovsepian has been an ally of Serzh Sarkisian and previously Robert Kocharian. He is tied to them by many threads.”

(Tigran Avetisian)