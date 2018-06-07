“Zhoghovurd” claims that the “constitutional crisis” in Armenia is deepening. “None of the four forces represented in the parliament has a stable majority there anymore,” argues the paper. It says that it is not yet clear whether the six deputies who have defected from Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will always be supporting the new government headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. Even the parliamentary factions of the Tsarukian Bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) will not necessarily keep supporting Pashinian, it says, adding that this will complicate “the government’s ability to make decisions.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” expects HHK deputies to criticize the new government’s policy program during Thursday’s parliament debate. “It must be noted that their criticism will be appropriate because the government program is extremely vulnerable,” writes the paper edited by Pashinian’s wife. “The HHK will undoubtedly criticize the revolutionary government for the fact that there is no concrete indicator in its program.” It says at the same time that the government is right to seek to first and foremost formalize “the results of the revolution” by means of pre-term parliamentary elections.

Vladimir Ryzhkov, a liberal Russian politician critical of the Kremlin, comments on Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian’s visit to Moscow in an interview with “168 Zham.” He says that Armenia’s new government will be pursuing a “totally different kind of foreign policy.” “I can’t say what to expect from these negotiations but it’s obvious that Armenia is moving towards a bit more balanced foreign policy.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)