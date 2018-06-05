“168 Zham” is critical of recent days’ anti-government protests in Nagorno-Karabakh, saying that they could encourage Azerbaijan to heighten tensions on the frontlines. “Now is not the time for nice democratic slogans or false patriotic pathos,” writes the paper. “True, there are many political and socioeconomic problems in Artsakh. But Stepanakert is not Yerevan.” It backs former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s calls for Armenia’s current and former leaders to show support for the Karabakh leadership.

“The events taking place in Stepanakert are an echo of changes that have come about in Armenia,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” The paper expects that the authorities in Stepanakert “will spare no efforts” to thoroughly investigate a violent dispute that sparked the protests there. It says that a democratic solution to the situation will expose the “enormous” difference between Karabakh and Azerbaijan and once again show why Karabakh cannot be put back under Azerbaijani control.

“Zhamanak” says that the protests did not destabilize the situation in Karabakh contrary to fears expressed by “some circles in Yerevan.” “The Karabakh authorities and the protesters at least managed to reach an interim agreement,” the paper says. It notes that the Armenian government chose to act as a guarantor of that agreement instead of imposing any solution on the two sides.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that the Armenian parliament speaker, Ara Babloyan, commented on the political situation in Armenia during a visit to Slovakia. Babloyan said that his country opted for a “democratic path to solving problems.” The paper is bewildered by that statement, saying that Babloyan represents a political force that was driven out of power by mass protests.

(Anush Mkrtchian)