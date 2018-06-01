“Hraparak” comments on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s enthusiastic reception by ethnic Armenian citizens of Georgia during his official visit to the country. The paper says this is further proof that the democratic revolution in Armenia has galvanized not only its population but also many Diaspora Armenians. “And for us Georgia is a very important area in all senses,” it says.

“Zhamanak” also notes the jubilant scenes that marked Pashinian’s trip to Georgia. “Of course, such meetings were also part of Serzh Sarkisian’s visits abroad,” the paper says. “But there cannot be any comparisons between Nikol Pashinian’s meetings [with ethnic Armenians] in Georgia and Sochi and Serzh Sarkisian’s and Karen Karapetian’s meetings.” It notes the “immense energy” of Pashinian’s meetings.

“Zhoghovurd” looks at ongoing audits of large Armenian companies conducted by the National Security Service (NSS). “For many years businesspeople operated not in a legal taxation regime but under totally different rules of the game,” writes the paper. “As a result, Armenia’s state budget has lost serious amounts of tax revenue.” It says that this large-scale tax evasion was made possible and even dictated by the country’s former governments. “These rules of the game were in force for the last 20 years,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports on the arrest of Davit Hambardzumian, the mayor of the town of Masis who was allegedly among masked thugs that attacked protesters in Yerevan on April 22. The paper calls the fallout from the arrest a “classical manifestation of diarchy,” which it says plays into the hands of the former ruling HHK. It suggests that the HHK was behind Thursday’s demonstration staged by some Masis residents in support of Hambardzumian.

