“Zhoghovurd” claims that seven more deputies, most of them businesspeople, will leave the parliamentary faction of the former ruling Republican Party (HHK) in the coming days. “A very interesting situation will emerge in the parliament as a result,” writes the paper. It says that the HHK is thus set to lose control over the National Assembly. It notes that the three minority factions supporting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian currently control at least 46 of the 105 parliament seats.

“As was expected, Armenia’s new government has embarked on relatively tough actions against the oligarchs,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “This is more than natural. Armenia’s excessively centralized economy is almost fully controlled by several wealthy entrepreneurs. The latter have traditionally had strong influence on the political authorities … and do not quite understand their new status after the velvet revolution.” The paper claims that the new government has already put in place “totally new rules of the game” for business which are “public, transparent and understandable.”

“For many people, the revolution has created an opportunity to breathe freely and live and work without government pressure,” writes “Aravot.” “But for others, it’s an opportunity to adapt, take revenge or solve other personal issues.” The paper hopes that Pashinian’s government will remain adamant in pushing for pre-term parliamentary elections, combatting corruption and making “oligarchs” pay all taxes. But it hopes that the government will tread carefully on other issues.

“Hayots Ashkhar” says that contrary to its promises the new government has still not “rooted out” corruption in the country. The paper sympathetic to former President Serzh Sarkisian is skeptical about an corruption probe launched by the National Security Service (NSS), saying that the NSS has still not uncovered millions of dollars in unpaid taxes or embezzled funds.

(Tigran Avetisian)