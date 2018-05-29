“Zhoghovurd” reports that senior members of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) were offended by the new government’s decision to invite only three of them to Monday’s official ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the first Armenian republic. HHK representatives claim that Ara Babloyan was invited in his capacity as a member of the HHK’s parliamentary faction, rather than speaker of the National Assembly. The party spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov, condemned that as a “violation of protocol and ethics.”

“This behavior by the National Assembly leadership is surprising,” comments “Zhoghovurd.” “You probably remember the humiliations to which the parliament and its leadership were periodically subjected during Serzh Sarkisian’s presidency and especially when he was preparing to become prime minister. The most vivid example of that is the composition of the new National Security Council determined through a law. The head of the legislative branch was not included in this very important state body.” The paper says Babloyan and his deputies did not complain about that then.

“Zhamanak” reports that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said during his visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia that France is ready to support “creative proposals” to accelerate the Karabakh peace process. “At the same time he said in Yerevan that both the status quo and the use of force are unacceptable,” writes the paper. It claims France and the two other mediating powers, the United States and Russia, are now in a state of “certain confusion” about the future of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.

“Aravot” notes that unlike revolutionary regimes in many other countries Armenia’s new government is keen to stick to the constitution and laws during the ongoing political transition. The paper praises this “legalistic behavior” and sees only minor and temporary “deviations” from it. But it wonders how Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his political team will be going about forcing snap parliamentary elections later this year.

(Tigran Avetisian)