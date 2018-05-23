“The team that came to power in Armenia as a result of the velvet resolution is slowly but steadily reinforcing its positions,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “As was expected, the team is grappling with numerous and different issues. The most sensitive of those issues is to do with relations with the business community. Over the decades big business in Armenia grew intertwined with government and became an integral part of state governance. The state was guided by the interests of big business, while big business served as the main resource for the ruling regime’s reproduction.”

“Now everything has changed and an interesting situation has emerged,” continues the paper edited by Nikol Pashinian’s wife, Anna Hakobian. It says that wealthy entrepreneurs are no longer “sponsored” by the government and are “rapidly losing their privileges and getting quite dexterous competitors just as rapidly.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Serzh Sarkisian visits the Yerevan headquarters of his Republican Party (HHK) and meets its senior members on a practically daily basis these days. “At those meetings, he initiates discussions on various topics, hears views and himself expresses them but does not share his actions and plans with anyone,” the paper says. It suggests that the former president and prime minister is “looking for ways of returning to power.”

Speaking to “Hayots Ashkhar,” Samvel Nikoyan, an HHK parliamentarian, challenges Pashinian to explain what he means by a “government of national accord.” “This is a typical coalition government,” Nikoyan says of Pashinian’s cabinet.

“Aravot” says that many university rectors, school principals, teachers and academics in Armenia indeed joined the HHK for various, less than altruistic reasons. The paper says that the new government must not waste time on getting them to leave the former ruling party. “The principals and rectors will themselves quickly assess the situation and leave the former ruling party because membership in the HHK will only harm them now,” it says.

(Tigran Avetisian)