“Zhamanak” says that recent days’ protests staged in various parts of Armenia by groups of disgruntled citizens may have been spontaneous or organized by political circles keen to undercut Nikol Pashinian’s government. The paper claims that virtually all political forces other than Pashinian’s Civil Contract party are interested in the failure of his government. “This situation should not have been unexpected for Pashinian’s team,” it says. “The questions is which steps have been prepared for that.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that what happened in Armenia was a political struggle not between two rivals groups but between the people and “a small group that had usurped power.” “And what is happening today is a continuation of that struggle which has nothing to do with internal political processes,” writes the paper. It says that Serzh Sarkisian and his clique are now trying to “again sit on the people’s necks.” Sarkisian is using his Republican Party (HHK) as a “weapon for achieving that goal,” it says.

“One of the reasons for the revolution is that the authorities suffered a crushing defeat in the propaganda war,” editorializes “Aravot.” “It emerged that the [government] propagandists lagged behind modern life and were under the influence of stereotypes formed in the 1970s.” In particular, the paper says Sarkisian’s administration for years ordered TV channels to broadcast his 10-minute speeches in full, causing a “negative propaganda effect” on Armenians. “Now Pashinian appears on air a lot, but nobody is forced to show him,” it says. “The prime minister is shown because that is of interest to TV viewers for the simple reason that he became prime minister by the will of the people.”

“After the victory of the velvet revolution many also expect a change in the composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC),” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “This is especially necessary before the fresh parliamentary elections because the current CEC headed by Tigran Mukuchian is associated with electoral fraud.” The paper quotes Mukuchian as saying that he has no plans to resign.

(Tigran Avetisian)