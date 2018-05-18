Armenian PM Eyes U.S. Support For Reform Agenda

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Friday that he would welcome U.S. assistance to wide-ranging reforms planned by his government.

Pashinian met with the U.S. ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills, to discuss the political situation in Armenia, U.S.-Armenian relations and regional security.

“The Armenian government is interested in and attaches great importance to partnership with the American government and its possible assistance to democratization, the fight against corruption, human rights protection and reforms planned in other areas,” he told Mills.

“We are full of energy to achieve our goals and concrete results, taking into account the positive atmosphere in the country,” he added in remarks publicized by his press office.

Mills was reported to express Washington’s readiness to support the reform agenda of the new Armenian government. “The U.S. government is committed to supporting your stated goals of democracy, human rights, transparency and accountability, which will improve Armenia’s business environment and make the country more attractive to U.S. investors,” said the envoy.

In a congratulatory message sent to the new Armenian premier earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he looks forward to “working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries.” Those include “strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security,” wrote Trump.

The U.S. State Department issued a similar statement hours after the Armenian parliament voted to elect Pashinian as prime minister on May 8 following weeks of massive anti-government protests organized by him. It said Washington will “work closely” with his government.

Mills met with Armenia’s newly appointed Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan later in the day. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the two men reaffirmed their countries’ readiness to step up bilateral military cooperation.