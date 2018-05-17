“Haykakan Zhamanak” is concerned about a continuing wave of nationwide protests by people voicing mainly voicing socioeconomic demands. The paper suspects that the protests are not spontaneous. It argues that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has been in the job for less than two weeks and should be given much more time to address their grievances.

“A new and dangerous tradition is taking hold in Armenia, with democracy threatening to turn into anarchy,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “People are now trying to solve their problems by closing streets and thereby paralyzing traffic. They are using the same methods that Nikol Pashinian used against the HHK and achieved success.” The paper says these methods are no longer justified as they could lead to “mob rule.”

“Hayots Ashkhar” also comments on the protests, saying that they will eventually hit Pashinian “like a boomerang.” “The man chosen by the people has fueled numerous, including obviously excessive, expectations among the people,” writes the paper. “And so now comes the time to live up to those expectations and make good on promises to effect radical changes in a short of period.”

“The United States is intent on working with Armenia’s new government especially considering that Russia’s non-inference in developments has created a chance to slightly weaken Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus,” Paul Goble, a U.S. commentator, tells “168 Zham.”

