“Zhamanak” says that further political developments in Armenia depend in large measure on the socioeconomic situation in the country. The paper says the key question therefore is “what economic solutions the new government has.” “Even if we are talking about an interim government,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” says that regime change in Armenia has “restored people’s faith and trust in the authorities.” “But everyone knows that public sentiment can be quickly turned upside down and euphoria can fade away unless public expectations are met,” writes the paper. “Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is hardly immune to such a prospect.” It says that Pashinian must therefore not hesitate to take swift unpopular measures vital for the country. Those include the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The paper hopes that Pashinian will, among other things, accept a framework peace agreement drafted by international mediators as a basis for peace talks with Azerbaijan.

“Aravot” notes that Pashinian initially planned to force fresh parliamentary elections within weeks after taking office but now seems willing to delay their holding by at least several months. The paper suggests that Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party (HHK) is not interested in such polls because it realizes that it would hardly win any parliament seats.

“Everyone probably knows or at least feels that the HHK elite is dreaming about and waiting for a counterrevolution every minute,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” The paper edited by Pashinian’s wife Anna Hakobian says it is this hope that has so far prevented the party’s disintegration. Citing “reliable information” from HHK circles, it says Sarkisian’s political allies hope that Pashinian’s cabinet will fail miserably within two or three months. “According to our information, the counterrevolution is not succeeding in attracting a sizable following,” it says. “The apparent reason for that is an extremely low likelihood of the realization of this scenario … and many, including in the HHK leadership, understand this.”

(Tigran Avetisian)