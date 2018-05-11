“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that when choosing the new heads of Armenia’s police and National Security Service (NSS) Nikol Pashinian was well aware that his decisions could disappoint some of his most ardent supporters. The paper says that the two appointments are as “unconventional” as the protest movement led by Pashinian. It notes that the new police chief, Valeri Osipian, had a hand in the April 22 detention of Pashinian. “But that fact did not prevent and perhaps it even contributed to such a decision made by Pashinian,” it says, adding that more police officers will now welcome regime change in the country.

“Zhamanak” says that it is practically impossible to find any well-known officials in Armenia with spotless reputations. “The whole system is like that,” explains the paper. “At the same time the police are an area where it is extremely hard and risky to appoint an outsider as leader, especially in a situation where regime change is still in progress. In that sense Nikol Pashinian certainly does not have much choice.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that despite the apparent success of Pashinian’s “velvet revolution” the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) “does not seem to be doing badly.” “They still practically have a majority in the parliament, continue to play a major role in the political life, and Nikol Pashinian keeps saying that the page of hatred has been turned and there will be no property redistribution,” writes the paper. “So that means you can plunder the country for 20 years, stash billions of dollars in offshore banks accounts, turn half a million people into migrants and quit power without being held accountable.”

“Zhoghovurd” welcomes Pashinian’s calls for Karabakh’s direct involvement in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks. The paper says that there are sufficient “legal grounds” for ensuring that.

(Tigran Avetisian)