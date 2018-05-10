“Haykakan Zhamanak” reacts to statements made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday. He said in particular that from now on Armenia will only represent itself, and not Karabakh, in peace talks with Azerbaijan. The paper describes this as a “very important” policy change.

“168 Zham” also reports on Pashinian’s calls for Karabakh’s direct involvement in Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. “This is an absolutely correct position,” Denis Dvornikov, a Russian political analyst, is quoted by the paper as saying. “You can’t decide the fate of a republic without the participation of its representatives in negotiations.”

According to “Zhoghovurd,” Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharian said on Wednesday that Armenian foreign policy will become “more dignified” under Pashinian even if the latter is unlikely to change Armenia’s geopolitical orientation. The paper says Kocharian thus admitted what opposition politicians and other critics of Serzh Sarkisian have been saying for years.

“It is now time to get down to business and forget a little the frantic days when we all poured into the streets to passionately reject Serzh and demand the election of a prime minister close to our hearts,” writes “Hraparak.” The paper says that this euphoria must give way to “much more serious thoughts and programs.” “We need to understand that the main function of the person occupying the post of prime minister is not to go live on air on Facebook, appoint ministers, hold news conferences or pay friendly visits,” it says. “There is a lot that needs to be done in our country.”

(Tigran Avetisian)