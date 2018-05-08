Pashinian Elected Armenian PM

The Armenian parliament voted to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinian prime minister on Tuesday nearly one month after he launched sustained anti-government protests that led to the resignation of Armenia’s longtime leader, Serzh Sarkisian.

Pashinian was backed by 59 of the 105 members of the National Assembly. They included 11 lawmakers representing Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). Forty-two other HHK deputies voted against him.

The HHK’s parliamentary leader, Vahram Baghdasarian, made clear just before the vote that his party still has serious doubts about Pashinian’s ability to govern Armenia but will help him become prime minister in order to restore “political stability” in the country.

“I will serve the people of Armenia and the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinian declared immediately after the vote which sparked jubilant scenes in Yerevan’s Republic Square where thousands of his supporters gathered to celebrate his widely anticipated rise to power.

Addressing the parliament before the vote, Pashinian pledged to implement “very serious reforms” that would democratize Armenia, strengthen the rule of law and radically improve the domestic business environmental. He again ruled out major changes in Armenian foreign policy. In particular, he reiterated that Armenia will remain part of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Pashinian further reaffirmed his plans to push for fresh parliamentary elections. But he gave no possible dates for the conduct of such polls.

Pashinian declined to shed light on the composition of his cabinet when he spoke to reporters moments after being elected prime minister. He said his ministers will be chosen “as a result of discussions” with his allies and other political groups.