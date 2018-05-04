“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that on May 8 Armenia will either have a “legitimate prime minister” or be thrust into further political uncertainty. “All the indications that there will be no shocks and the velvet revolution will reach yet another milestone on May 8,” writes the paper. “Yet another but not the last one. Under the most logical scenario, that will be followed by pre-term parliamentary elections. Only as a result of those elections will a new government be formed. In the meantime, an atmosphere of major or minor uncertainty will reign in the country because the HKK will maintain a majority in the parliament, the most important state body, and could take, at least in theory, some actions against the velvet revolution.”

“Zhamanak” wonders whether the HHK will really honor its pledge to help install Pashinian as prime minister on May 8. The paper warns that by opposing a “smooth transfer of power” to the Pashinian-led popular movement the party still headed by Serzh Sarkisian would only deepen the political crisis in the country.

“The task of regime change seems to have been finally accomplished in Armenia,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “Unless something extraordinary happens, Nikol Pashinian will become prime minister on May 8 with the help of all parliamentary forces. Equally important is the question of who the next opposition will be. After all, everyone understands that without adequate and strong opposition we cannot have an adequate society and a strong state.”

(Tigran Avetisian)