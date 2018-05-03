President Hails ‘Democratic Developments’ In Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday praised the Republican Party (HHK) for effectively agreeing to hand over power to opposition leader Nikol Pashinian, saying that the move has “brought to a logical conclusion democratic developments” in Armenia.

“In this regard, I salute the responsible stance of the democratic movement led by Nikol Pashinian, the Republican Party of Armenia, the Prosperous Armenia Party, Yelk coalition and the ARF [Dashnaktsutyun] which emanates for the primary interests of Armenia and our people and opens the door for national accord,” Sarkissian said in a statement.

“With this, our nation has proved once again that at fateful moments we are able to unite and make decisions which benefit the entire nation,” he said.

“We are facing challenges, and I am confident that on May 8 in the name of reformation the achievements of the pan-national movement will be secured … It will further elevate our reputation and standing in the world,” added Sarkissian.

The Armenian parliament is scheduled to meet and again try to elect the next prime minister on May 8. Leaders of the HHK majority in the National Assembly have indicated that Pashinian will garner enough votes to succeed HHK leader Serzh Sarkisian as premier.

Armen Sarkissian, who has largely ceremonial powers, stood by his view that the dramatic events of the last few weeks have marked the beginning of a “new Armenia.” He again paid tribute to young Armenians who have been at the forefront of the unprecedented protest movement led by Pashinian.

“I am proud of our nation, I am proud of dignified Armenian citizens, I am proud of our unity and solidarity. I am confident and I can see that we have already started to create a new Armenia,” concluded the president.