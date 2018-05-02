Armenian Parliament Majority Signals Support For Pashinian’s Bid To Be PM

In a dramatic about face, the ruling Republican Party (HHK) indicated on Wednesday that it will not prevent opposition leader Nikol Pashinian form becoming Armenia’s prime minister when the parliament again discusses his candidacy on May 8.

The HHK’s parliamentary faction said it will again refrain from nominating a candidate for prime minister and will “help” instead another candidate, backed by at least one third of parliament deputies, take up the country’s top executive post.

The announcement followed a meeting between HHK lawmakers and former Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian held in the parliament building in Yerevan. It came the day after 56 of the 105 members of the National Assembly, all of them affiliated with the HHK, voted against Pashinian’s becoming prime minister.

The HHK move paves the way for Pashinian’s premiership seeing as the parliament’s second largest faction led by businessman Gagik Tsarukian said that it continues to support his bid to replace Sarkisian. Tsarukian made this clear after talks held with Pashinian.

The Tsarukian Bloc holds 31 seats. Pashinian is also supported by the Yelk alliance and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, which control another 16 seats.