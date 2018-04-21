RFE/RL Staffer Beaten Up By Armenian Police

A broadcast producer for RFE/RL’s Armenian service was beaten up by police officers confronting opposition protesters in Yerevan on Saturday night.

Anatoly Yeghiazarian tried to film with his mobile phone about fifty officers who were forcibly dispersing protesters’ cars blocking a square in the city’s southern Shengavit district. He was attacked by several policemen despite showing them his RFE/RL badge and repeatedly telling them about his media affiliation.

They toppled Yeghiazarian to the ground, punching and kicking him in the stomach and back until some passersby intervened to stop the beating.