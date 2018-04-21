Serzh Sarkisian, Pashinian Agree To Meet

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian announced late on Saturday that he and Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian have agreed to meet the next morning and try to reach an agreement that would end continuing anti-government demonstrations held across Armenia.

Pashinian said the talks will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Marriott Armenia hotel located on Yerevan’s Republic Square, the main site of his daily demonstrations against Sarkisian’s rule. He said he has been informed that Sarkisian is ready to discuss his demands for the premier to step down.

Pashinian, who has been leading the protests, made clear that he will only be discussing the terms of Sarkisian’s resignation and a “smooth transfer of power.”

The announcement came shortly after President Armen Sarkissian held separate meetings with the two men locked in the intensifying standoff.