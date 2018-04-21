Armenian President Visits Main Protest Site

President Armen Sarkissian met with opposition leader Nikol Pashinian on Saturday during a surprise visit to Yerevan’s Republic Square where tens of thousands of people continued to demand Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian’s resignation.

Sarkissian was greeted with “President, reject Serzh!” and “Nikol!” chants as he entered the sprawling square hours after renewing his calls for a dialogue between the government and Pashinian. The two men spoke for 15 or so minutes there. Journalist were not allowed to approach them during the conversation.

The recently elected president, who has largely ceremonial powers, could only be heard proposing to Pashinian crisis talks at a hotel located on the square. As he left the square he answered only one of the questions shouted by reports. Asked by an RFE/RL correspondent whether such talks will be held, he said: “I hope so.”

Sarkissian expressed serious concern at the intensifying political crisis in the country earlier in the day. In a statement, he said both the Pashinian-led protesters and the authorities must show “extreme restraint.”

“It is imperative to defuse the tensions,” Sarkissian said, adding that he is going to meet Pashinian and to offer to host a “dialogue of political forces.”

Pashinian did not immediately comment on their conversation. He was due to address the large crowd later in the evening. The protest leader reiterated earlier that he would only discuss “the terms” of the prime minister’s resignation with the authorities.